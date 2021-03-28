Holi 2021: 12 Hindi songs without which the festival of colours is incomplete

Holi has remained an integral part of Bollywood culture, be it real-life Holi parties where the who’s who of the fraternity shed their inhibitions for unfiltered fun, or the reel-life where the festival is a springboard to introduce a delicious twist. So much so, that even Priyanka Chopra got husband Nick Jonas to India to give him a taste of the festival of colours last year.

The frolic of Holi has been well captured on the celluloid for decades. From Rajesh Khanna crooning “Aaj Na Chhodenge” to Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha romancing in “Rang Barse”, from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Soni Soni” to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s vibrant “Balam Pichkari”, Holi sequences have brought with them ample emotions and story graphs.

In the times of Covid-19, we might be stuck indoors with many state governments restricting movements on the day, but we can at least put on its special playlist and get on the festive fervour, at homes.

Here are 10 best Holi songs from across decades that are memorable and an integral part of our playlist every year.

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971)

Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)

Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)

Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)

Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)

Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

Special mention:

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal (1994)

Iconic singer Ila Arun’s track “Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal” from her album Bichhuda​, still holds a strong place in the Holi playlist every year.

What’s your favourite Holi song?