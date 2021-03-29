scorecardresearch
Monday, March 29, 2021
Holi 2021: Here’s how Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal and others are celebrating

Holi 2021: From Amitabh Bachchan to Karan Johar, celebrities have taken to social media to share wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Updated: March 29, 2021 1:56:32 pm
holi 2021Holi 2021: Karan Johar shared an adorable picture with his children on the occasion. (Photo: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar)

It does seem like nothing can dampen the spirit of Holi, not even the coronavirus pandemic. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Karan Johar, everyone is celebrating the festival of colours in their own way. The celebrities have also been sharing wishes for their fans via their social media handles.

In fact, celebs like Pankaj Tripathi, Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta have been sharing wishes from Saturday itself. Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi shared a lovely photo of himself with wife Mridula Tripathi all dressed in white with a caption that read, “Sunday Special होली स्पेशल । PC : @neil_lamba.”

Also See |Holi 2021: From Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut to Divyanka Tripathi, how Bollywood and TV celebs are celebrating

Preity Zinta shared a throwback photo from 2020 with husband Gene Goodenough and wrote, “Happy Holi everyone ❤️ May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health and positivity to all our lives. Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic …. so I’m putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive 🤩 #Happyholi #Patiparmeshwar #throwback #ting.”

Talented artiste Radhika Apte was a step ahead of everyone as she ended up announcing her new project on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Her upcoming film, a spy entertainer called Mrs Undercover, is based on the intriguing premise of a homemaker turning into a spy agent. The poster featured a lady dressed in a red saree with a pistol tucked in her waist.

Here's how your favourite celebrities are ringing in Holi 2021.

13:56 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Milind Soman's quarantine Holi!

"Happy holi from behind glass, double mask and ppe kit, take care people! @5Earthy  I love you #quarantineholi," wrote Milind Soman as he shared a photo of his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind recently tested positive for Covid-19. 

13:46 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Kajal Aggarwal shared this adorable photo with Gautam Kitchlu on Holi
13:45 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Sidharth Shukla wishes his fans a festive Holi!

"Happy Holi to one and all .....plz stay safe," tweeted the TV star.  

13:43 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Richa Chadha is ringing in the festival of colours with partner Ali Fazal

"Happy Holi. Play with organic colours. Be safe. Corona is not over yet ! May your life be colourful this year @alifazal9," Richa wrote on Instagram. 

13:42 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Ananya Panday shares an adorable throwback photo
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

13:41 (IST)29 Mar 2021
Genelia D'Souza shares a fun video with husband Riteish Deshmukh, watch
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Priyanka Chopra and husband-singer Nick Jonas rang in the festival of colours in London with Nick's parents. Sharing a photo of her family, a visibly happy Priyanka wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

Meanwhile, superstar Amitabh Bachchan had shared an old image from his youth along with Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

