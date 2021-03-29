Holi 2021: Here’s how Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal and others are celebrating

Holi 2021: Karan Johar shared an adorable picture with his children on the occasion. (Photo: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar)

It does seem like nothing can dampen the spirit of Holi, not even the coronavirus pandemic. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Karan Johar, everyone is celebrating the festival of colours in their own way. The celebrities have also been sharing wishes for their fans via their social media handles.

In fact, celebs like Pankaj Tripathi, Katrina Kaif and Preity Zinta have been sharing wishes from Saturday itself. Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi shared a lovely photo of himself with wife Mridula Tripathi all dressed in white with a caption that read, “Sunday Special होली स्पेशल । PC : @neil_lamba.”

Preity Zinta shared a throwback photo from 2020 with husband Gene Goodenough and wrote, “Happy Holi everyone ❤️ May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health and positivity to all our lives. Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic …. so I’m putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive 🤩 #Happyholi #Patiparmeshwar #throwback #ting.”

Talented artiste Radhika Apte was a step ahead of everyone as she ended up announcing her new project on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Her upcoming film, a spy entertainer called Mrs Undercover, is based on the intriguing premise of a homemaker turning into a spy agent. The poster featured a lady dressed in a red saree with a pistol tucked in her waist.