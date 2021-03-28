Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and others wish fans

Preity Zinta and Pankaj Tripathi shared photos on Instagram to wish fans on Holi. (Photos: Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram)

Unlike previous years, this year Bollywood celebrities are planning to have an intimate celebration on the festival of Holi due to the increase in coronavirus cases. But they have taken to social media to wish their fans a Happy Holi. Actor Preity Zinta shared a couple of throwback photos from her Holi celebrations last year and wished everyone on the festival.

Posting a photo with husband Gene Goodenough, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Happy Holi everyone ❤️ May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health and positivity to all our lives. Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic …. so I’m putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive 🤩 #Happyholi #Patiparmeshwar #throwback #ting.”

She posted another click and wrote, “Rang barse ❤️ #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting”

Amitabh Bachchan wished ‘Happy festival day to all’ and wrote on Twitter, “Lailat Al Bara ah. Night of forgiving forgiveness to our Muslim Friends. Palm Sunday for our Christian Friends. Passover to Jewish friends and Holi To Hindu friends. What a coincidence. every hundred years or so all celebrate together.” Pankaj Tripathi shared an adorable ‘Holi special’ photo of himself with wife Mridula Tripathi. “Sunday Special होली स्पेशल । PC : @neil_lamba” he captioned the picture.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani promoted stay at home Holi celebration during the pandemic in his latest post on Instagram. He shared a photo with the caption, “Happy holi. #happyholi #staysafe #homeholi.” Actor Adah Sharma urged her fans to not put colours on animals this Holi. She shared a video of herself with her pet and wrote, “Happy Holi from all of us to you! Since I’m the spokesperson for stray animals, Shaanti and me are urging humans to not put colour on animals. Stay home, stay safe.”

Happy Holi from all of us to you !

Since I’m the spokesperson for stray animals , Shaanti and me are urging humans to not put colour on animals.

Stay home , stay safe ❤️💛💚💜🧡💙❤️#Holi2021 #HappyHoli #Holi #100yearsofAdahSharma #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/Agm9TCWgwO — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) March 28, 2021

On the occasion of Holi, Radhika Apte announced her new film. She wished her fans “Happy Holi” as she revealed the first look poster of her spy entertainer Mrs Undercover. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma.