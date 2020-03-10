Holi 2020: Top Bollywood Holi tracks of all time

Make your Holi 2020 bash happening with these popular tracks. Make your Holi 2020 bash happening with these popular tracks.

From the relatively recent track “Jai Jai Shivshankar” to the evergreen number “Rang Barse”, here are a few songs which should be on your playlist on Holi.

Rang Barse

Of course, this listicle begins with the Silsila track “Rang Barse”. And the celebratory track is even more special since it features the iconic lead of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. For those of you who don’t know, the number has been crooned by the megastar himself.

Aaj Na Chodenge

The Rajesh Khanna starrer Kati Patang is remembered for many reasons. One of those reasons is the memorable track “Aaj Na Chodenge”, which sees Khanna grooving to the hummable melody.

Jogiji Haan

And when it comes to oldies, it would be a sin to not mention the Nadiya Ke Paar track “Jogiji Haan”. An innocent track to remind us how differently things were done in the past.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in one frame? We say, bring it on! This Darr track is a must-have on the Holi playlist. An iconic number for an iconic movie.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

The Baghban track crooned by Amitabh Bachchan still finds its way in nearly every Holi party even after so many years of its release. The grace and charm of Hema Malini coupled with the dynamic presence of Big B is a delight for eyes as well as the ears.

Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi

Like it or not, the Anu Malik song is played at several Holi bashes. The nasal voice of Malik perfectly meets the moves of Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in this song from Waqt.

Balam Pichkari

Looking for a new Holi beat? Look no further than Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s unforgettable “Balam Pichkari.” The fun and peppy track is just the right song to play at a Holi party.

Badri ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt steal glances, kick up some colour and spread joy with this track from the rom-com Badrinath ki Dulhania. And the fact that they look festive while doing all that brings to life the spirit of the day.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

War song “Jai Jai Shivshankar” has Tiger Shroff’s energy combined with Hrithik Roshan’s deadly looks and smooth moves. This is for sure a go-to-song this year.

