Holi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and others wish fans

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others shared their best wishes for Holi. Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others shared their best wishes for Holi.

The festival of colours is here, and much like every year, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans – Happy Holi. While many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and a few others celebrated Holi a few days early at Isha Ambani’s bash, there were others who shared their wishes on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar promoted the message of dry Holi as she shared an Instagram post.

Akshay Kumar shared on Twitter, “Happy Holi everyone! Play safe, stay safe.” Dia Mirza posted a photo which signified nature’s way of celebrating Holi.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “May God fill your life with colours of happiness and peace.”

Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, “HAPPY HOLI, Friends celebrate it but very carefully. crona , CRONA and crona”

PHOTOS | Holi 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and others celebrate the festival of colours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photo with her daughter Aaradhya from Monday night’s Holika Dahan. Farah Khan Ali too shared photos from Holika Dahan with Hrithik Roshan and Zayed Khan among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd