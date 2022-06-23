HIT trailer: Rajkummar Rao battles PTSD, impossible odds in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Watch

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the trailer of HIT – The First Case is out. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer introduces Rajkummar as the best cop in the Homicide Intervention Team who is given the case of a missing girl. The investigation pushes him to the edge as he finds himself dealing with his past trauma.

The viewers are also introduced to Sanya’s Neha, who is shown as Raj’s love interest, but eventually goes missing. The film is teased as an investigative drama, which also stars Dalip Tahil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar.

The film is based on the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. HIT has been directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the Telugu original.

Talking about his role, Rao had previously said in a statement, “It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.”

Director Sailesh previously said, “The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with him.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, HIT releases in theatres on July 15.