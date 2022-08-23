Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT – The First Case will arrive on Netflix on August 28, the streamer announced Tuesday. The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, released in theatres on July 15. Netflix shared the premiere date of HIT on its official Twitter page.
“The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl. HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August! #HITTheFirstCase,” read the tweet.
The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl.
HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August!#HITTheFirstCase pic.twitter.com/8H9gj8ODY1
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 23, 2022
HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original film, has also directed the Hindi adaptation. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.
Top News
Latest News
Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT The First Case to stream on Netflix from Aug 28
On KK’s birth anniversary, wife Jyothy remembers him with priceless pic, daughter Taamara promises ‘won’t let mom be sad’
‘No hurdle big enough’: Jasprit Bumrah post rehab video
Delhi: Rohini resident cheated of Rs 5 lakh while purchasing steel for company
JEE Advanced 2022: Subject-wise revision tips for last week preparation
Telangana BJP chief arrested after calling for state-wide protest over TRS link with Delhi liquor scam
Gujarati faafda, Axar bhai aapda: ‘Playing in the US and Harare is like playing in Ahmedabad’
Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame, and run-ins with controversies
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan
Shah Rukh Khan wanted to climb train’s chimney in ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, Farah Khan had to ‘pull him down’
Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘insane’ Mumbai apartment, with a chandelier named ‘bhaisaab’ and a filmy aesthetic
In Paris, walking tours return women to the heart of the story
Kapil Sharma on call to boycott Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Keep me away from Twitter… badi mushkil se nikla hu’
Amid rising Covid cases, Delhi districts start planning strategy for containment measures
Steel glass inserted inside man’s rectum, removed by surgery