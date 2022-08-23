scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT The First Case to stream on Netflix from Aug 28

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rajkummar Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

HIT The First Case

Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT – The First Case will arrive on Netflix on August 28, the streamer announced Tuesday. The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, released in theatres on July 15. Netflix shared the premiere date of HIT on its official Twitter page.

“The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl. HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August! #HITTheFirstCase,” read the tweet.

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original film, has also directed the Hindi adaptation. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:27:09 pm
On KK’s birth anniversary, wife Jyothy remembers him with priceless pic, daughter Taamara promises ‘won’t let mom be sad’

