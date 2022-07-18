HIT The First Case box office collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer is slowly picking up pace

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s latest release HIT: The First Case is slowly picking up pace at the box office. While HIT failed to make a mark on its opening day, the earnings on Saturday and Sunday exceeded expectations.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s earnings so far. He tweeted, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]… Weekdays crucial… Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4… Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23 cr. Total: ₹ 5.59 cr. #India biz.”

HIT: The First Case opened on July 15 to mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Sailesh Kolanu directorial one and a half stars and wrote in her review, “Somewhere in this disjointed narrative lies an intriguing mystery, but it gets lost in the lacklustre telling, and the superficial characterisation.”

“The original film overcame some of its storytelling shortfalls because it felt geographically together. In this adaptation, the police procedural aspect is intact, but the locations are all over the place. A young woman’s grisly end which Vikram Jaisingh (played by Rajkummarr Rao) is forced to witness, helpless to do anything about it, is situated somewhere in the mountains. Where is the place? Why are the two of them there? Who are the perpetrators? Why do they do what they do? The missing details do not add anything to the mystery; they feel like lazy loose ends,” added Shubhra.

T-Series and Dil Raju Productions’ HIT: The First Case is the Hindi remake of a crime thriller of the same name made in Telugu by Sailesh Kolanu in 2020.