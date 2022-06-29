HIT song Kitni Haseen Hogi: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are love-struck in this soft ballad

June 29, 2022 6:32:51 pm
The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT – The First Case released the song “Kitni Haseen Hogi” on Wednesday. The track is composed by Mithoon.
“Kitni Haseen Hogi”, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, is a soft love ballad. In the music video of the song, we see Sanya trying to help Rajkummar overcome his PTSD and the demons from his past. In the process, she tries to fill his life with happiness and colours, and does things that’ll easily resonate with every real-life couple.
HIT – The First Case has Rajkummar Rao playing a cop with the Homicide Intervention Team. The quest to investigate the case of a missing girl pushes him to the edge as he finds himself dealing with his past trauma. Sanya Malhotra, who plays his love interest Neha, eventually goes missing too.
The edge-of-the-seat investigative drama also stars Dalip Tahil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar.
Based on the Telugu film of the same name, HIT is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the original. It will release in theatres on July 15.
