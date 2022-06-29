scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HIT song Kitni Haseen Hogi: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are love-struck in this soft ballad

HIT - The First Case has Rajkummar Rao playing a cop and Sanya Malhotra, his love interest. HIT will release in theatres on July 15.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 6:32:51 pm
kitni haseen hogi rajkummar sanya hit filmHIT - The First Case is based on the Telugu film by the same name.

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT – The First Case released the song “Kitni Haseen Hogi” on Wednesday. The track is composed by Mithoon.

“Kitni Haseen Hogi”, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, is a soft love ballad. In the music video of the song, we see Sanya trying to help Rajkummar overcome his PTSD and the demons from his past. In the process, she tries to fill his life with happiness and colours, and does things that’ll easily resonate with every real-life couple.

Also read |Nobody gave me chance to do action before HIT The First Case, says Rajkummar Rao

HIT – The First Case has Rajkummar Rao playing a cop with the Homicide Intervention Team. The quest to investigate the case of a missing girl pushes him to the edge as he finds himself dealing with his past trauma. Sanya Malhotra, who plays his love interest Neha, eventually goes missing too.

The edge-of-the-seat investigative drama also stars Dalip Tahil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and Sanjay Narvekar.

Also watch |Rajkummar Rao relives his Stree days with Shah Rukh Khan

Based on the Telugu film of the same name, HIT is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also directed the original. It will release in theatres on July 15.

