‘History repeated’: Anushka Sharma reacts as Smriti Mandhana leads RCB’s Women’s Premier League 2026 win, Virat Kohli also congratulates the team

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined the celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Women’s Premier League title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, hailing the historic achievement as a repeat triumph for the franchise.

On February 5, RCB defeated DC in the WPL 2026 final, successfully chasing down a daunting target of 203 to lift the trophy for the second time.

Soon after the win, Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of the RCB Women’s team celebrating with the trophy.

Reacting to the milestone, she wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated.”

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, also congratulated the WPL team on Instagram.