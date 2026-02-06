‘History repeated’: Anushka Sharma reacts as Smriti Mandhana leads RCB’s Women’s Premier League 2026 win, Virat Kohli also congratulates the team

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli congratulated the WPL team on Instagram after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the their second Women's Premier League title from Delhi Capitals.

By: ANI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 03:36 PM IST
anushka, virat wct kAnushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a photo of the RCB Women's team celebrating with the trophy.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined the celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second Women’s Premier League title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, hailing the historic achievement as a repeat triumph for the franchise.

On February 5, RCB defeated DC in the WPL 2026 final, successfully chasing down a daunting target of 203 to lift the trophy for the second time.

Also read | ‘Hurt’ KL Rahul never discussed Sanjiv Goenka incident with family; father-in-law Suniel Shetty says LSG owner ‘was going through something in life’

Soon after the win, Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of the RCB Women’s team celebrating with the trophy.

Reacting to the milestone, she wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated.”

anushka (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, also congratulated the WPL team on Instagram.

He wrote, “Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru.” The final saw a dominant batting display from RCB, led by captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The pair stitched together a match-winning 165-run partnership that turned the game decisively in Bengaluru’s favour.

Mandhana played a captain’s knock, smashing 87 runs off just 41 deliveries, including 12 fours and three sixes. Voll complemented her with a fluent 79 off 54 balls, laced with 14 boundaries.

Story continues below this ad

Chasing 203, RCB reached 204/4 in 19.4 overs. After the early dismissal of Grace Harris for 8, Mandhana and Voll took control of the chase.

Although Delhi Capitals picked up three quick wickets towards the end to raise hopes of a comeback, Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk held their nerve.

Radha sealed the win with back-to-back fours, finishing unbeaten on 12, as RCB crossed the line with two balls to spare.

Earlier, DC posted 203/4 in 20 overs, the highest total in a WPL final. Lizelle Lee (37 off 30) and Shafali Verma (20 off 13) provided a brisk start, while a 76-run third-wicket partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37) and Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 35) steadied the innings. Chinelle Henry’s unbeaten 35 off 15 balls powered DC past the 200-run mark.

Story continues below this ad

Mandhana was adjudged Player of the Match for her decisive knock. The victory further cemented RCB’s recent success across formats.

After breaking their title drought in 2024 under Mandhana’s leadership, the franchise now holds both the WPL and IPL titles simultaneously.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Ghooskhor Pandat
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail after HC refuses deadline extension in cheque-bounce cases
Rajpal Yadav arrest
Aishwarya has the cutest wish for 'baby papa' Abhishek on his 50th birthday
Aishwarya Rai has the cutest wish for 'baby papa' Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Ghooskhor Pandat
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Suhana Khan
'Not normal, omg': Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says 'pulling myself up when...'
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
'Not normal, omg': Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says 'pulling myself up when...'
Suhana Khan
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement