Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC against Adipurush makers, actors

The plea states that Adipurush movie has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting religious figures in an inappropriate and inaccurate manner.

PrabhasPrabhas in and as Adipurush. (Photo: PR Handout)

An organisation named Hindu Sena on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the makers and actors of Adipurush. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeks the removal of what it claims is ‘objectionable content’ related to Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana and others. The plea has been moved by National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta. The plea further states that the movie has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting religious figures in an inappropriate and inaccurate manner.

The plea stated that a representation was made by the Hindu Sena before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry but no response was received. It claimed that the depiction of religious characters like Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan and Lord Hanuman in the film, is completely detached from the Indian civilization.

Also Read |Adipurush director Om Raut says he ‘expected very positive response’ for teaser, claims Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan isn’t supposed to resemble Khilji

The bearded look of Ravana’s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film was singled out for criticism. The PIL claimed that the scene related to Ravana in the film is an absolute distortion from the real facts and story of Ramayana.

Om Raut, Director of the feature film Adipurush, had defended the film against claims of inaccurate depiction of religious leaders or characters in this film in recent interviews. He had said in a statement that even Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana had its own version of VFX in its presentation of the religious leaders or characters of Ramayan, the plea stated.

The plea asks for the parts to be removed.

