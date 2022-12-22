scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Hindi version of Adivi Sesh’s Hit: The Second Case to release on this date

Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, Hit: The Second Case starred Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the suspense thriller film Hit: The First Case.

Adivi SeshAdivi Sesh in an action scene of Hit: The Second Case. (Photo: AdiviSesh/Twitter)

After getting a massive response for the recently released Telugu film Hit: The Second Case, its makers are all set to release the film in Hindi. The Hindi version of Hit: The Second Case is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film starred Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles and the Telugu version of the film was released on December 2, 2022.

Hit: The Second Case is a sequel to the suspense thriller film Hit: The First Case which was released in 2020. The Hindi version of the film will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country.

Also Read |Adivi Sesh on HIT 2: ‘It’s not an exploitative film’

Hit: The First Case was remade in Hindi with actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

A third franchise is also supposed to be in the works with actor Nani, who is also the producer of the HIT series, featuring in the cast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

Adivi Sesh gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the biopic Major, which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Major also starred actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in lead roles and was among the biggest hit films of 2022.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:36:19 am
Next Story

Visibility improves in Delhi, dense fog likely to return tomorrow

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close