Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Hindi remake of Tamil hit Love Today in the works

Love Today, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a man and his lover, who are made to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that.

Love TodayLove Today is streaming on Netflix.
Hindi remake of Tamil hit Love Today in the works
Production companies Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today.

The quirky romantic drama, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, revolves around a man (Pradeep) and his lover (Ivana), who are made to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that.

Srishti Behl, CEO, Phantom Studios, said they are delighted to bring Love Today to Hindi audiences.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with AGS Entertainment to bring Love Today to life in Hindi. This entertaining look at love in today’s technology forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for.

Also Read |Love Today review: An enjoyable feature-length meme with a moral science lesson

“As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms,” Behl said in a statement.

Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer AGS Entertainment, said they are excited to venture into Hindi markert with Love Today remake.

“With its reputation of always striving to produce good cinema, joining hands with Phantom Studios was a no-brainer and we look forward to working with them. As a production house, we constantly strive to explore new horizons and offer our audiences the best of entertainment. Love Today is a project that is very close to our hearts and we are thrilled to be able to share this story with a larger audience,” she added.

The Tamil movie, which is currently streaming on Netflix, also features Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in pivotal roles.

The Hindi remake is expected to release in early 2024.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:01 IST
Why you feel like you are falling, or had a sudden jerk right before drifting off to sleep

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
