Hindi remake of Kaththi to go on floors soon

Kaththi is a story of lookalikes Kathiresan and Jeevanantham and focuses on the issue of farmers committing suicide due to corporate encroachment.

Akshay Kumar will step into the role of actor Vijay in the Hindi remake of Kaththi. 

After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar and director Jagan Shakti will once again join hands for the Hindi remake of AR Murugadoss’ action drama Kaththi. Though the film titled Ikka was announced a couple of years ago, the project went into cold storage.

But now the director has confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the remake of the superhit Tamil action-drama has not been shelved and will go on floors soon. Revealing that his team is currently reworking the script, Shakti said, “It (Ikka) will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way.”

2014 film Kaththi featured Vijay in dual roles along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others. The film is a story of lookalikes Kathiresan and Jeevanantham and focuses on the issue of farmers committing suicide due to corporate encroachment.

Last week, Akshay Kumar had released the poster of his film Bachchan Pandey. The film, scheduled for a 2020 release, marks the 10th collaboration of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Kumar.

