Hindi Medium 2: Kareena Kapoor to team up with Irrfan Khan?

Reports suggest that Hindi Medium 2 will star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead opposite Irrfan Khan. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has Good News and Takht in her kitty. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Maddock Films’ head Dinesh Vijan had recently confirmed that Irrfan Khan will soon start working on Hindi Medium 2. While the original film had Pakistani actor Saba Qamar as the lead, the producer is yet to confirm the female lead of the sequel.

Now, reports are doing rounds that the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. A source close to the actor told IANS, “She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it.”

“He (Irrfan Khan) has gotten back. We are just putting the finishing touches to the script. I think it is too early to talk about it. I think in another two months, we will have clarity. But we will like to make it this year. I feel (since) he has come back, let him get comfortable. He is doing lovely. He is back in the city. But any official confirmation about the film will only come in about a month,” producer Dinesh Vijan exclusively told indianexpress.com.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, released in 2017 to rave reviews and commercial success. Irrfan shared the screen with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the film that also had Deepak Dobriyal in the cast.

While the original film was completely based and shot in India, according to a report in Asian Age, the sequel will be shot in the US. This time, the story will revolve around the daughter, which is to be played by Radhika Madan, who heads to the United States for her higher education.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with two big projects presently. She will be seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and in the magnum opus Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

