Dinesh Vijan on Irrfan Khan’s comeback: We will like to make Hindi Medium 2 this year

Dinesh Vijan is gearing up for the sequel of Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan. The actor who was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently after his cancer treatment. Producer Vijan spoke on the status of the film and Irrfan being a part of it.

Irrfan Khan played a businessman in 2017 hit film Hindi Medium.

Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan is now gearing up for Hindi Medium 2. The film marks the comeback of actor Irrfan Khan who has been away from the spotlight for almost a year due to his cancer treatment. While Irrfan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on his return to India, he will soon be back on the sets of Hindi Medium 2, Vijan confirmed.

“He (Irrfan Khan) has gotten back. We are just putting the finishing touches to the script. I think it is too early to talk about it. I think in another two months, we will have clarity. But we will like to make it this year. I feel (since) he has come back, let him get comfortable. He is doing lovely. He is back in the city. But any official confirmation about the film will only come in about a month,” producer Dinesh Vijan exclusively told indianexpress.com.

Prior to the release of his film Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Vijan had announced that his banner Maddock Films will not be releasing any of its future films in Pakistan, including Arjun Patiala and Made In China. The move came in the wake of the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

Irrfan Khan with Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan.

His 2017 film Hindi Medium had marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. On being asked whether he will rope in a new heroine for its sequel, Vijan said, “Absolutely yes! There’s no chance of that (having Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium 2).”

He further added how such a move is the least Indian film industry can do to support the country’s armed forces. “It should be an obvious decision. We had to put it out because we had a film coming. The lesser said, the better. But that is our small way of what we can do. It was just a gut reaction. So, right now, none of my films are releasing there,” Vijan said.

