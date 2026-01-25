Hindi cinema has lost its roots, become ‘fake’ and ‘money-oriented’, says Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj is one of the few actors who have worked in five film industries within India — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi — consistently for the past 38 years. He has seen decent success across the board, but the veteran actor now feels that the Tamil and Malayalam films are far superior than Hindi cinema, which has gone away from its roots ever since the multiplex era kicked in in the mid 2000s.

“In the present context, I feel Malayalam and Tamil cinema are making very strong films. Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has lost its roots. Everything looks beautiful, wonderful, like plastic, as you see in the Madame Tussauds museum. We (the South) still have stories to tell, the new young directors of Tamil are talking about Dalit issues. And that gives so much of hope,” said Prakash during the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.