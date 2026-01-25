Hindi cinema has lost its roots, become ‘fake’ and ‘money-oriented’, says Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who was recently seen in the hit Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein, has slammed Hindi cinema, claiming it has lost its connection with its roots.

google-preferred-btn
Prakash Raj believes Hindi cinema has lost its roots.Prakash Raj believes Hindi cinema has lost its roots.

Prakash Raj is one of the few actors who have worked in five film industries within India — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi — consistently for the past 38 years. He has seen decent success across the board, but the veteran actor now feels that the Tamil and Malayalam films are far superior than Hindi cinema, which has gone away from its roots ever since the multiplex era kicked in in the mid 2000s.

“In the present context, I feel Malayalam and Tamil cinema are making very strong films. Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has lost its roots. Everything looks beautiful, wonderful, like plastic, as you see in the Madame Tussauds museum. We (the South) still have stories to tell, the new young directors of Tamil are talking about Dalit issues. And that gives so much of hope,” said Prakash during the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.

He added, “After multiplexes, the Bombay film industry started making films only for multiplexes. Very cute films and things like that. Because they were running well. They went into that Page 3 culture, and with that lost the touch with rural Rajasthan and Bihar.”

Prakash Raj recalled that post Independence, Hindi cinema stayed close to its secular roots. He quoted the example of Manmohan Desai’s 1977 blockbuster comedy Amar Akbar Anthony, where Amitabh Bachchan’s character Anthony Gonsalves, Rishi Kapoor’s Akbar Ilhabadi, and Vinod Khanna’s Amar Khanna cut across their religions to join forces and donate blood to save a life.

“Now, it’s not like that anymore. Today, it’s all about money and appearances — reels, page 3 coverage, and loud self-promotion. In the process, I feel the industry has lost its connection with the audience,” argued Prakash, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s hit romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein last year.

Prakash Raj was already a widely known name in the South when he made his Bollywood debut with Krishna Vamsi’s 2002 action film Shakti – The Power. He went to star in memorable films like Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakee (2004), Rohit Shetty’s Singham (2011), Prabhu Deva’s Wanted (2009), Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 2 (2012), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti (2014), Shetty’s Golmaal Again (2017), and Revathy’s Salaam Venky (2022).

Also Read: From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2

Story continues below this ad

He will be next seen reuniting with Adivi Sesh in the action film Dacoit, being made both in Hindi and Telugu, which is slated to release in cinemas this Eid on March 19. Previously, Raj shared screen space with Sesh in Sashi Kiran Tikka’s 2022 bilingual action drama Major.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
Hindi cinema has lost its roots, become 'fake' and 'money-oriented', says Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj believes Hindi cinema has lost its roots.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Alok Singh, a 32-year-old NM College lecturer, died after being attacked during a train dispute in Mumbai while returning home from work. (Express Photo)
Malad train stabbing victim: On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement