Hindi cinema can’t seem to separate Holi from harassment, is it too much to seek consent?

There’s a Holi song in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr which opens with the lines ‘Jo jee mein aaye tum aaj kar lo, chaho jise inn baahon mein bhar lo (Do whatever you want today, hold anyone in your arms today)’. Said in any other setting, these lines encourage blatant harassment but because the song is set during Holi, we are asked to pretend that somehow this nature of harassment is not problematic. One of the most significant festivals of India, Holi comes with its own tagline ‘Bura na mano Holi hai (Don’t mind, it’s Holi)’ where consent is thrown out of the window in the name of drunken festivities. It’s as if the festival comes with the unwritten rule saying that this is the day where everything is allowed, and the social etiquettes that guide us to live like civilised humans are all suspended for a few hours.

Hindi film songs have somehow been celebrating this side of the festival for many years now but for an industry where ‘shut up and kiss’ is still commonly acceptable, and a problematic ‘hero’ is rewarded, this doesn’t seem too far fetched. In Darr, where the aforementioned song comes at a critical juncture, we see the heroine’s stalker entering the Holi party slathered in colours so he can disguise himself and while he isn’t rewarded at the end of the film, it’s enough for the audience to take note of the fact that an innocent Holi does not exist.

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay has another famous Holi song ‘Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain’ and that one opens with various groups of men chasing after a lone woman so they can attack her with colours. The visuals, played against the festivities, are nothing short of horror for a single woman who is being chased by violent-looking men so they can touch her and it is obvious that none of this is innocent by any measure. At one point in the song, Hema Malini’s character Basanti actually sings the line ‘Holi ke bahane tu, chhed na mujhe besaram (Don’t use Holi as an excuse to touch me)’ to which Dharmendra’s character Veeru replies ‘Puch le zamane se, aise hi bahane se, liye aur diye dil jaate hain’ (Ask the world, this is the excuse for love stories to bloom) thereby saying harassment is the way to a woman’s heart. The song gets even worse when Basanti eventually relents and allows Veeru to sprinkle some water on her from afar but the pushy ‘hero’ doesn’t get the message and argues why he should be allowed to touch her however he wants.

Another popular Holi song that has the woman calling out the man’s intentions is Waqt’s ‘Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi’. While the song starts off with Akshay Kumar’s character asking Priyanka Chopra’s character to do him a “favour” and “play Holi” with him, the next line has her telling him explicitly ‘don’t touch me’ as they dance in each other’s arms and once again, there is no acknowledgment of her not consenting to “playing Holi”. The running theme across most of these Holi songs is what Bollywood movies have anyway practiced for decades – ‘Uski naa mein bhi haan hai (She means yes even when she says no), no matter what she says, force yourself upon her until she gives in because secretly she wants it too’. But here, they use Holi as a shield for this unconscionable behaviour.

In Yash Chopra’s Silsila, the Holi song ‘Rang Barse’ is placed at a pivotal juncture where Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s characters are in the midst of an extra-marital affair unbeknownst to their respective spouses and here, Bachchan’s Amit gets high on bhaang and doesn’t hold back from flirting with Rekha’s Chandni. His devil-may-care attitude doesn’t even carry on to the next scene because when Jaya Bachchan’s Shobha (who is playing his wife in the film) questions him about it, he casually blames the festival because using Holi as an excuse is perfectly acceptable in this universe.

Kati Patang’s ‘Aaj Na Chhodenge’, Mohabbatein’s ‘Soni Soni’ are all just as criminal either in their lyrics or in their visuals but the strange outlier in a group of wildly inappropriate Holi songs comes from Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. ‘Balam Pichkari’ opens with Deepika Padukone’s Naina acknowledging that she’s having fun and enjoying the festival but halfway through, Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny tries his luck with her when she instantly calls out and shuts it down. So even when a woman says she’s having fun on Holi, she isn’t allowed to just be.

It is just in the last few years that small pockets of Hindi cinema have started to acknowledge consent but as of now, a Holi song that respects consent, and doesn’t carry itself on suggestive lines feels almost utopian. Choosing to not participate in Holi is a privilege that can possibly be enjoyed by the people of the real world but the fictional women in these fictional movies are still struggling to find ways to get out of the so-called celebration.