Janata Curfew: Here’s how Hina Khan is keeping busy

Hina Khan has paid tribute to all mothers in a unique manner. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen indulging in some household chores. We see her brother cleaning utensils, her father cleaning the toilets while she is sweeping the floors.

Sharing the video, Hina wrote, “#LetsGiveHerABreak #WeShallGetThruThis #JustForFun #NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint.”

The actor said she wants to keep her fans entertained even during self-quarantine times.

“And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined…#NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested..Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day,” Khan wrote.

On her Instagram stories, Khan also supported PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew.

Earlier, the actor had shared a video taking Safe Hands Challenge, mentioning, “The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds.”

