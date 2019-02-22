Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit?

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and Vidya Balan among others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Total Dhamaal cast were seen in one frame. (Photo: Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

From a photo of Total Dhamaal cast to Sonakshi Sinha and Hina Khan’s latest clicks, scroll to see pictures shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

alia bhatt
(Photo: Soni Razdan/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared this click from Alia’s friend’s wedding and wrote, “Then … they were sweet little cuties. Now … they are these gorgeous beauties 💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸#weddingdiaries #friendship #bestfriends #schoolfriends #congratulations #weddings #mybestfriendswedding.”

ajay, madhuri
(Photo: Ajay Devgn/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Total Dhamaal actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “Ek Madhuri Sab Pe Bhaari!”

sonakshi
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha posted some sizzling snaps.

priyanka
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shared this click with the caption, “To one of the most beautiful, fun people I’ve known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva! ❤️💋 @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

hina khan
(Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Hina Khan posted her clicks with the caption, “#KomoSwag.”

Kajal Aggarwal
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture on Instagram.

Vidya Balan
(Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

Vidya Balan looked dapper in her latest photos.

Maniesh Paul
(Photo: Maniesh Paul/ Instagram)

“Pump it up!!! I feel it firing up!!!,” Maniesh Paul wrote with the picture.

Maanayata Dutt
(Photo: Maanayata Dutt/ Instagram)

Sharing the clicks, Maanayata Dutt wrote, “Find a way…. or Fade away!!! No one can limit your success if you set a standard for your goals!! #limitlessliving #thepowerofred❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #mumbai #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏.”

