‘Not considered very good in society’: Hina Khan on Aamir Khan’s third marriage

Ever since his marriage to his longtime friend Gauri Spratt earlier this month, Aamir Khan has been facing accusations of “love jihad” from certain right-wing groups. At the same time, he has also faced trolling over his lack of luck in relationships, given that this is his third marriage.

Recently, actor Hina Khan said that tying the knot multiple times tarnishes one’s image in the public eye. During a recent episode of the podcast the4POV, launched by Hina and fellow actor Rubina Dilaik, she commented on the Bollywood superstar’s third marriage and how it casts him in a negative light.

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Hina Khan on Aamir Khan’s third marriage: ‘Is this any less controversial?’

As they discussed whether a star’s personal life and choices would affect the audience’s perception of their work, Rubina Dilaik noted that she believes they do. Hearing this, Hina chimed in, “By that logic, none of Aamir Khan’s films should work.” When Rubina pointed out that Aamir, however, hasn’t faced any significant controversies over the decades, Hina wondered, “Is this (his marriage to Gauri) any less controversial?”

Hina and Rubina were joined by their husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, respectively. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star continued, “The average person would naturally think, ‘Seriously? Getting married again? Left this one too?'” She, however, noted that she isn’t judging the Bollywood superstar, but simply pointing out how society perceives such things.

“It isn’t considered very good in our society, Rubina… marriage after marriage after marriage,” Hina Khan noted, to which Rocky responded, “Forget about marriage; even divorce is not viewed favourably.”

Aamir Khan’s response to ‘love jihad’ allegations

Following his marriage to Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan had faced backlash from certain quarters, particularly Hindu right-wing groups, with some even labelling him “the brand ambassador of love jihad.” Later, Aamir himself reacted to the accusations, maintaining that Gauri is actually a Christian and that none of his wives converted to Islam for the marriage. He also noted that the women in his family have married men of different religions, thereby dismissing the “love jihad” allegations.

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“The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian. Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes,” he pointed out during a conversation with Rediff.

Aamir Khan’s marriages

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on July 5. The Bollywood superstar had been married twice before. His first wife was Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986. They have two children together, Junaid and Ira Khan.

After his divorce from Reena in 2002, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. They tied the knot the following year and, in 2011, became parents to a son, Azad, via surrogacy. However, the two parted ways in 2021. Aamir, nevertheless, continues to share a warm bond with both Reena and Kiran.