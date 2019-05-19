Hina Khan steals the show in her second appearance at Cannes red carpet

Hina Khan made waves in her debut appearance on the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet. But she might have outdone herself the second time at the event.

The actor was seen in a sequined, shimmery gown during the first official Cannes red carpet walk of her life. Now, in her second appearance, she chose a dark silver metallic gown from Australian designer Alin Le’ Kal.

Hina is attending the event to present the first look of her film Lines. She has been turning heads with her gorgeous and elegant looks. From pantsuits to floor-length gowns, the actor has been grabbing eyeballs with her various attires.

Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot in the role of Komolika. She is best known for playing the main role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared in reality shows like Fear Factor and Bigg Boss.

A host of Indian celebrities are currently in Cannes to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Indian film and TV stars are turning several heads at what is known as one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the world.