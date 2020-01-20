Hacked trailer: Hina Khan becomes a victim of an obsessive lover

Hina Khan starrer Hacked will keep you at the edge of your seats. Hina Khan starrer Hacked will keep you at the edge of your seats.

We all are living in an age of internet. But what happens if your social media accounts get hacked and your personal information are leaked? Hina Khan starrer Hacked explores that fear, and more. The trailer of the thriller released on Monday and it seems to have all the elements that’ll keep you at the edge of your seats.

Hina Khan plays a successful business woman who becomes friends with a 19-year-old teenager (played by Rohan Shah). Soon into the trailer, we realise that Rohan’s character is obsessed with Hina. He has put cameras in her entire house to stalk her 24X7. When Hina finds out, she refuses to give in to his feelings. As the trailer proceeds, we get to know that Rohan’s desires have become bigger and dangerous, and that it is not just Hina, but many other girls who’ve fallen prey to the hacker.

The three-minute trailer is thrilling. But some dialogues written by Vikram Bhatt and Srivinay Salian seem cringe worthy. It’ll also look familiar to those who have watched Netflix series You, starring Penn Badgley. But overall, the film looks promising.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. It is set to release on February 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, Hina is also seen in web-series Damaged 2. It is currently streaming on Hungama Play and MX Player.

