Hina Khan celebrates 100 million views of ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’: ‘Dad is showering his blessings’

It’s time to celebrate for Hina Khan as her latest track “Baarish Ban Jaana” has crossed a 100 million views on YouTube. Hina took to Instagram to thank her fans for making the song special. “#BaarishBanJaana hits 100 MILLION+ views on YouTube in JUST 20 DAYS!!! Somewhere up in the sky my DAD is showering his blessings! Thank you GOD. This song has hit so many milestones since it’s release. Thank you everyone for making this song a hit and very very special!” she wrote.

Shaheer Sheikh, who featured in the song with Hina, revealed that the actor had predicted the song’s future when they were shooting for it. “True that.. And If I remember correctly.. u were the first one to predict this,” he wrote in the comment section. Asees Kaur, Stebin Ben, Rubina Dilaik and Parth Samthaan celebrated the song’s success with Hina.

“Baarish Ban Jaana” had released earlier this month. The song has been sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben.

Hina recently wrote an emotional post, remembering her dad on Father’s Day. “It’s been two months today Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad. Thts what we decided. whyyyy??? Miss you,” she wrote.