Hina makes a splash at Cannes 2019, Kangana departs for French Riviera

Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet photos: Hina Khan is at Cannes 2019 to unveil the first look of her short film Lines. She has also been invited to participate in a session by the India pavilion where she will be joined by the likes of Prasoon Joshi and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival (Source: AP)

TV actor Hina Khan made her debut at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival on Wednesday. The actor walked the red carpet in a sparkling silver gown.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor posted her photo from the gala event and captioned it, “#Cannes2019 The picture is just not “a” picture. #GodsSign #ShiningStar @festivaldecannes.” Hina is in France with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Before reaching the French Riveria, she took a short break in Paris and visited the Eiffel Tower with Rocky.

Hina is there at Cannes 2019 to unveil the first look of her short film Lines. She has also been invited to participate in a session by the India pavilion where she will be joined by the likes of Prasoon Joshi and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Actress Hina Khan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Bacurau’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Hina Khan at the Cannes 2019

The 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival began on May 14 and will continue until May 25. Like every year, it will have Indian beauties Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor gracing the red carpet.

Apart from Hina Khan, filmmaker and composer Vignesh Shivn also made an appearance at Cannes. Excited about attending the film festival, he shared on Instagram, “All I have seen & experienced in life teaches me to trust the CREATOR for all that I have not seen … 😇 Life is all about dreams ! One of those dreams slightly , lightly touched … still a long way to Go !! #firstexperience #prestigious #redcarpet #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019.”

Actor Kashmera Shah, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, also surprised all as she shared her photos from Cannes. She shared, “My first year at #cannes2019 Surprisingly never came as an actor but have come as a director. I did not bring my film to Cannes… my film got me to Cannes @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @keembit_ #krushnaabhishek.”

Mallika Sherawat also walked the red carpet of the film festival.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken off for France to attend the much-awaited event of the year. She was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night.

Kangana Ranaut looked chic as she left for France.
Kangana Ranaut spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Apart from Kangana, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra will also attend Cannes 2019.

