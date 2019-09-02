Ranu Mondal records ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’ with Himesh Reshammiya

Viral sensation and singer Ranu Mondal is on a roll. After crooning “Teri Meri Kahani” and “Aadat”, Mondal has recorded another song with composer Himesh Reshammiya. This time it is the reprised version of 36 China Town’s “Ashiqui Mein Teri”.

Advertising

Reshammiya will be singing along with Mondal as well, apart from composing music for the movie. The songs are being recorded for the composer-actor’s upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer.

Himesh Reshammiya shared a glimpse from the recording studio, where he can be seen collaborating with a beaming Ranu Mondal. Along with the video, he also shared a lengthy note in which he thanked his fans for all the love and encouragement.

The note read, “Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch, thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face, her versitality and confidence is growing with each song. The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof. Lots of love, wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”