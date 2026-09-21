Himesh Reshammiya on decline of music in films: ‘There is so much confusion’

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya for his upcoming drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak Kapur in important roles. On Sunday, the makers shared the film’s first glimpses with a grand song launch. At the event, Himesh Reshammiya spoke about the declining number of songs in films.
Himesh on why the number of songs has reduced in films
At the event, Himesh and Sooraj discussed how Maine Pyaar Kiya had 14 songs, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had 10 songs, while Yeh Prem Mol Liya has only 6 songs. Talking about this decline in the number of songs, Himesh said, “From a producer’s point of view, earlier, there were not too many platforms. The promotion and shoot expense was manageable. So many producers would wish to have music like before. We often discuss how music is not the same as it used to be earlier. Even Gen Z who attend my concerts say that they miss music from earlier days. But now it takes more than a year for music to be a super hit; in a day, 300 songs are released in all languages, and the traffic is too much. So I will never say that the new composers are not doing a great job, but some are only doing it for approval. Earlier, music was made in collaboration, but in the current scenario, the maths has come in for a producer and director.”
He further added, “Today, they calculate how much they would have to shoot for two songs. Earlier, a 6-minute song would become a super hit; now, we hope even a 3-minute song hits on reels. When I see the numbers my songs have, with proof, my 7-minute songs get played on reels as much as the shorter ones. The audience understands that if a song wouldn’t pick up, but when they get a good song, duration doesn’t matter. If you make a song with the intention of it being hit on reels, it’s not organic.”
Talking about singers, Himesh added, “Also, every singer is not the same. Jagjit Singhji was a brilliant singer, but he could sing in his range. No one ever told him to sing in a high pitch or sing like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Others, except Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sonu Nigam, who can sing in different ranges, are some other brilliant artists too, but today what happens is that when a song’s key changes, a singer cannot sing. The audience tags him as a bad singer then. Earlier, singers would sing within a boundary; now there is so much confusion. Everyone has an opinion. It has become sectional; for universal appeal, to make a song we need to improve our composition and then figure out which singer is good in which range. It’s not the producer or director’s fault; the math is complicated.”
Yeh Prem Moh Liya is slated to release on 27th November. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More