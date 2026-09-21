Himesh Reshammiya on decline of music in films: ‘There is so much confusion’

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya for his upcoming drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak Kapur in important roles. On Sunday, the makers shared the film’s first glimpses with a grand song launch. At the event, Himesh Reshammiya spoke about the declining number of songs in films.

Himesh on why the number of songs has reduced in films

At the event, Himesh and Sooraj discussed how Maine Pyaar Kiya had 14 songs, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had 10 songs, while Yeh Prem Mol Liya has only 6 songs. Talking about this decline in the number of songs, Himesh said, “From a producer’s point of view, earlier, there were not too many platforms. The promotion and shoot expense was manageable. So many producers would wish to have music like before. We often discuss how music is not the same as it used to be earlier. Even Gen Z who attend my concerts say that they miss music from earlier days. But now it takes more than a year for music to be a super hit; in a day, 300 songs are released in all languages, and the traffic is too much. So I will never say that the new composers are not doing a great job, but some are only doing it for approval. Earlier, music was made in collaboration, but in the current scenario, the maths has come in for a producer and director.”