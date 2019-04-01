Himesh Reshammiya returns to acting with love story Main Jahan Rahoon. See first look

Singer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to exercise his acting chops once again in a romantic drama titled Main Jahan Rahoon. Helmed by debutant director Rajesh Sethi, the film is expected to go on floors from September 27 this year.

Interestingly, the title of the film is inspired by Reshammiya’s composition “Main Jahan Rahoon”, which was a part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Himesh Reshammiya announces love story… Titled #MainJahanRahoon [will be made into a franchise]… Starring Himesh, who is currently undergoing acting workshops… Directed by Rajesh Sethi [who was associated with Yash Chopra]… Here’s the first look of the film.”

Taran continued, “#MainJahanRahoon marks the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar, after #NamasteyLondon… Will have seven songs [recordings commenced last year, all songs recorded]… Filming begins 27 Sept 2019 [Yash ji’s birth anniversary] in Delhi and UK… 2020 release.”

Himesh Reshammiya has, reportedly, bought the rights to make a biopic on army officer Bishnu Shrestha who fought forty armed hijackers single-handedly. Apart from the biopic, he is expected to soon announce some other projects too.

Earlier, Himesh has acted in films like Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Radio, Khiladi 786, The Xposé and Teraa Surroor.