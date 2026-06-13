‘Improvised bits:’ Himanshu Jangra speaks out after being fired over ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row

Hours after internet personality Pranit More apologised for the viral “Rs 370 biryani” comment made by an audience member during his stand-up comedy show, a video has surfaced online showing Himanshu Jangra, the person who made the objectionable ‘joke’, reacting to the controversy. Stating that he regrets attending the show, Himanshu claimed that what he said at the time wasn’t entirely true and that he had “improvised bits of it.”

The video, which appeared on the social media account of his former company, Starvik Design — a design and marketing agency — featured him interacting with the firm’s founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, who had earlier fired him following the controversy. For the unversed, Himanshu worked as a web developer at the Gurgaon-based company.

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Himanshu Jangra on facing intense online trolling

When Vivek asked how things were going with him and his family, Himanshu said that the situation has been quite bad for him. Mentioning that he managed to keep the row under wraps for a week, ensuring that his family did not know about it, he noted that they eventually found out, leaving him in a spot.

“Abhi dekha jaaye toh meri condition bahut worse hain. Pichle do hafton se bahut zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe. Ek hafte tak toh ghar pe kisi ko pata nahi tha. Mere hometown mein kisi ko nahi pata tha (It is a very bad situation for me. I am being trolled on Instagram for the last two weeks. For a week, no one at home knew about it; not even people in my hometown knew),” he said.

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However, one of his uncles soon learned about the incident. While his uncle rebuked him for attending the show, Himanshu said he had asked him not to tell anyone else, assuming that the controversy would die down in a few days. However, that didn’t happen, and the fire kept burning, eventually catching his parents’ attention. He further revealed that it was some of their neighbours who informed his parents about the incident.

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How Himanshu Jangra’s parents reacted to him losing his job

“Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hain. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hain mujhse toh unhone daanta, samjhaya. Yahan tak phir bhi theek tha. But jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikaal diya gaya hain toh woh bahut tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalon ko dekhta hoon toh bahut zyada regret feel hota hain ki kyun gaya tha uss show mein (My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake, and they scolded me, and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired, and they became very tense. Now, when I see them, I am filled with regret for going on the show),” he added.

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Mentioning that he had previously seen videos of Pranit More’s shows and decided to attend the performance when it was announced in Gurgaon, Himanshu Jangra shared that it was his first time going to a comedy show. He further claimed that whatever he said on stage was not entirely true and that he improvised certain aspects of the incident for “entertainment.”

Himanshu Jangra claims he ‘improvised’ the viral story

“Maine joh waha pe story batayi, usmein joh ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main… ha maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha… but joh maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Woh ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine wahan par. Kyunki mere se pehle joh log wahan pe stories bata rahe the wahan bhi kaafi aise type ki stories batayi thi (The story I spoke about, yes, I dated a girl for a while, but what I said there was not totally true. I improvised bits of it, seeing how the others were sharing their stories),” he claimed.

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Himanshu added, “Woh pata nahi ki ab meri kismat kharab thi ki logon ne trigger kiya. Main maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Main iss ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Woh maine joh bataya tha woh sirf ek entertainment way mein bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hain (I guess it was my bad luck that people got triggered hearing me. But I accept that I used wrong words, and I would like to say sorry for that. I do not have such mentality or intention).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

Himanshu Jangra further maintained that he regretted what he said during the show and claimed he had always maintained good working relationships with his female colleagues at Starvik Design. He also pointed out that he never identified a particular woman in the story he narrated. He concluded by stating that he would not repeat such mistakes and would act responsibly going forward.

Starvik Design posted the video with a description claiming that the conversation “did not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint.” They wrote, “We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity.” However, the responses to the video has been largely negative, with many calling Himanshu out for seemingly regretting only attending the show, not the comments he made.

Disclaimer: This article reports on trending social media dynamics and personal accounts surrounding a public controversy. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only, and the personal narratives or claims shared have not been independently verified. Readers are encouraged to consume trending online content with balanced perspective and discretion.