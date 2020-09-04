Himansh Kohli tests positive for coronavirus

Himansh Kohli is on bed rest after testing positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Himansh Kohli/Instagram)

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor’s family had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and he had been taking care of them since then.

On Friday, Kohli took to social media and shared that his family is now showing signs of recovery, but he has caught the virus. He is currently on bed rest and wishes he had not been infected. The actor wrote on Instagram, “By god’s grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive.”

Kohli advised people not to take coronavirus lightly and stay safe. “I don’t want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don’t take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but, please be prepared, cause it can come from anywhere, and at anytime,” the 30-year-old actor shared.

Further, the actor captioned his post, “I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I’m on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don’t be careless about prevention, you’ll wish every second that you weren’t infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease. 🙏🏻🌺”

