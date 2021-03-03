Himansh Kohli pens an emotional note for sister post her wedding: ‘You taught me how to smile the best way possible’

Actor Himansh Kohli wrote an emotional note for sister Disha Kohli, days after her marriage to businessman Abhay Malhotra. Pouring his heart out on Instagram, Himansh gave a sneak-peek into the bond he shares with his sister, who tied the knot on February 28 in Delhi.

“Disha, time has flown so fast. I still look at this picture and wonder how far you and I as siblings have come. If someone taught me how to smile the best way possible, it has always been you, my baccha,” Himansh wrote in the note.

While he was unhappy about “the attention being divided,” he expressed happiness that she found her soulmate in Abhay. “It’s been a surprisingly great journey (including the innumerable cute fights we had) till now, as a sibling who got the maximum attention from you. I thank our stars that my dearest sister has found her perfect match. I wish you and Abhay a great married life ahead. Love you, my precious!” the actor added.

The wedding happened in the presence of close friends and family members, as per COVID-19 norms.

Check out some more clicks from Himansh Kohli’s sister Disha’s wedding.

Himansh Kohli with sister Disha and brother-in-law Abhay. (Photo: PR Handout) Himansh Kohli with sister Disha and brother-in-law Abhay. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor-singer Shirley Setia also attended Himansh Kohli’s sister Disha’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) Actor-singer Shirley Setia also attended Himansh Kohli’s sister Disha’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout)

Himansh Kohli struck a pose with his friends. (Photo: PR Handout) Himansh Kohli struck a pose with his friends. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tusshar Kapoor attended Himansh Kohli’s sister wedding too. (Photo: PR Handout) Tusshar Kapoor attended Himansh Kohli’s sister wedding too. (Photo: PR Handout)

“We had planned everything out in a way that every norm is followed to the T. We could not host many people given the pandemic. There were lesser functions planned unlike earlier times when it used to be a week-long affair and entire house would be filled with friends and relatives. Maybe after we all get back to those older times, we might organise a bigger gathering. But for now, we can’t take the risk,” the actor said in a statement.

Himansh Kohli, who shot to fame with Yaariyaan, will be seen in Kamal Chandra’s directorial Boondi Raita. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall and Ravi Kishan.