Himansh Kohli’s family tests positive for COVID-19

Himansh Kohli and family are under home quarantine. (Photo: Himansh Kohli/Instagram)

Actor Himansh Kohli on Saturday night posted a note on Instagram, informing his fans that his father, mother and sister have been tested positive for coronavirus. “Since the last 2-3 days, mom, dad and my sister, Disha were having symptoms of viral infection including mild fever. Recently, we all got ourselves tested for Novel Coronavirus – mom, dad and Disha have tested positive with mild Covid-19 infection.”

However, the actor mentioned that he has been tested negative. He further informed that the family is under home quarantine and taking all the required precautions.

Kohli thanked “the government authorities for all the help and the advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we all are safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon.”

The actor asked his fans to take care of their loved ones without being careless.

“I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don’t be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love,” the Yaariyan actor wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd