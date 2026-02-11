Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Himani Shivpuri lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘sanskar’, recalls Rishi Kapoor urging him to watch plays in New York with her
While Ranbir Kapoor is knee-deep in preparations for his upcoming films Ramayana and Love And War, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri has taken to Instagram to sing praises of the actor and highlight his ‘sanskar’. Himani recently met Ranbir and fondly recalled the good old days when she shot for Ranbir’s father and late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, and how she and Ranbir would watch Broadway shows together during that time.
Taking to Instagram to share a photo with Ranbir, Himani wrote, “Good morning! It was wonderful meeting Ranbir ! Such a warm, gracious and talented actor, he got up and touched my feet, complimenting me Maam you look the same! Ha ha the Rk charm and sanskar, he recalled the Aa ab laut chalen days when he was studying in US and used to come on the sets, and Chintuji used to push him to go and watch pays and musicals with me!”
She added, “My first visit to US, besides shopping I was watching the Broadway shows. It was amazing outdoor, the amazing RK hospitality, and we watched Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music, and many more with Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Bhattiji, Saroj Khan, sometimes Ash …what a time..@ranbirkapoor.”
The 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles and was directed by Rishi Kapoor. The film went on to become a box office hit.
Recently, Ranbir spoke about his ‘distant’ relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor and how he wants to break that pattern with his daughter Raha and be her friend first. “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants,” he said.
On the work front, Ranbir’s upcoming and highly anticipated film Ramayana, which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and sees him playing Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, his other film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is slated for release later this year.
