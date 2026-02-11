Himani Shivpuri lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘sanskar’, recalls Rishi Kapoor urging him to watch plays in New York with her

While Ranbir Kapoor is knee-deep in preparations for his upcoming films Ramayana and Love And War, veteran actor Himani Shivpuri has taken to Instagram to sing praises of the actor and highlight his ‘sanskar’. Himani recently met Ranbir and fondly recalled the good old days when she shot for Ranbir’s father and late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, and how she and Ranbir would watch Broadway shows together during that time.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo with Ranbir, Himani wrote, “Good morning! It was wonderful meeting Ranbir ! Such a warm, gracious and talented actor, he got up and touched my feet, complimenting me Maam you look the same! Ha ha the Rk charm and sanskar, he recalled the Aa ab laut chalen days when he was studying in US and used to come on the sets, and Chintuji used to push him to go and watch pays and musicals with me!”