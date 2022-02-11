Hijab row: Javed Akhtar has ‘nothing but contempt’ for mobs, Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comments

Several Bollywood celebrities have offered their opinions on the ongoing ‘hijab row‘ in Karnataka, where students are protesting for their right to dress as they please after six girls were allegedly barred from entering a college in Udupi, because they were in hijab.

The controversy spiralled across the state, ultimately making national news and attracting comments from politicians and celebrities. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, in a series of tweets, said that he has, and remains, against ‘burqa and hijab’, but has ‘nothing but deep contempt’ for the ‘mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully’.

Secular people like me have the right to oppose burqa n hijab ( we have always done that) but not those who themselves have saffron shawls on their shoulders .Aren’t they of the same ideology that caused violence against Hindu girls in Manglore for having coffee in a restaurant. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

Actor Kangana Ranaut wrote in an Instagram Story, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqua in Afghanistan… Learn to break free, not cage yourself.” She was reacting to a tweet about how things had changed in Iran after the revolution, particularly for women.

Responding directly to Kangana’s comment, Javed Akhtar’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi wrote in a tweet, “Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!”

Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!! pic.twitter.com/0bVUxK9Uq7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 11, 2022

Previously, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini had said, according to news agency ANI, “Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school.”

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took the opportunity to warn ‘progressives’ in Tamil Nadu to not allow the divisiveness to spill over into the state. He issued his statement via Twitter.

The matter is being heard at the Karnataka High Court, which adjourned the hearing till February 14. The HC had asked students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ until the matter is resolved. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state will reopen schools till class 10 without any religious dress code from February 14.