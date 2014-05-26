‘Heropanti’ collects Rs 21 crore in three days, Tiger Shroff celebrates with Aamir, Salman Khan

Bollywood’s newest kid on the block Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’ seems to have paid off well as his debut movie earned Rs 13 crore in the first two days of its release.

Bollywood’s newest kid on the block Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’ has earned Rs 21 crore in the first three days of its release and the actor was seen celebrating its success with superstars Aamir and Salman Khan.

‘Heropanti’, which got average to bad reviews from critics, has been appreciated by fans. The actor along with his superstar dad Jackie Shroff and lead actress Kriti Sanon were seen partying with the Bollywood biggies on Sunday (May 25) night.

#Heropanti *revised* Fri 6.63 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 8.28 cr. Total: ₹ 21.33 nett. India biz. Huge growth on Sunday. EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2014

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film saw a huge growth on Sunday. Heropanti got off to a super start and earned Rs 6.58 crore on its opening day.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta had said in her review that Heropanti presents a couple of gormless debutants.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has scored a hat trick with ‘Heropanti’, his earlier productions ‘2 States’ and ‘Highway’ also hit a bulls eye at the box office.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is directing close friend Salman Khan in”Kick’ , was seen at the success bash which was also attended by Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon among others.

Tiger Shroff’s leading lady Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a one-shouldered Pia Pauro dress. Veteran actors Danny Denzogpa, Poonam Dhillon were seen with their respective children.

