Sabbir Khan says Heropanti, Baaghi movies have ‘lost its audience’

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, best known for Tiger Shroff-led action entertainers Heropanti and Baaghi, believes franchise stemming from both the films didn’t work as the sequels were not “organic”.

Shroff’s debut movie Heropanti and 2016’s Baaghi were remake of Allu Arjun’s 2008 film Parugu and Prabhas’s 2004 movie Varsham, respectively.

Khan said both the films were not made with an intent to turn them into a franchise.

“When we made the films initially, we did not make it as a franchise. They were organic films. For me a sequel is something where you take the story and characters forward. If you are making a completely different story, then it is a different film. It is just a business move to use the title. I was not leaning towards that,” Khan told PTI in an interview.

“I have not seen those films (the sequels of Heropanti and Baaghi). It has lost its audience,” he added.

Sabbir Khan’s next directorial venture is Nikamma, a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi, starring Nani.

The director believes making a remake is tough as there is a preset benchmark.

“When you remake a film, it is very tough because the original has worked and there is a benchmark set. I liked the core story of the original but the screenplay is mine. We have added our touch and flavour to the story. For me as a director, Nikamma is a slightly different film from my past work. Apart from action, it has a strong story and family values,” he added.

Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 17.