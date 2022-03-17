Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff takes on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Laila in the weirdest trailer of this year

Staying true to expectation, Heropanti 2 trailer is all about Tiger Shroff packing punches, doing his flips and showing off his well-sculpted physique. Added to that is Nawazuddin Siddiqui, playing a magician Laila, who seems to find joy in killing people. Tara Sutaria, meanwhile, gets to mouth some cringey dialogues in the action-packed three-minute trailer.

The Heropanti 2 video dropped on Thursday, introducing the primary characters. As the cyber cell plans to nab the vicious killer Laila, Babloo (played by Tiger Shroff) is given the charge to find him. “Babloo dhundne se nahi, kismat se milta hain,” he enters mouthing the dramatic dialogue. What follows is a pan of Tiger Shroff’s flexing uncountable muscles of his body. The camera, like a true fan, zooms into that well-oiled body as he kicks around villains around him.

A romantic angle between Shroff’s Babloo and Sutaria’s Inaaya is also hinted. However, he seemed to have deserted her as she cries, “Humare beech love ho skta tha, sex ho skta tha but tum bhaag gaye.” She also shows her displeasure when he unzips his pants for a nurse saying, “Mere saamne to pakeeza ban rahe the yaha dirty picture.” Cringe face emoji.

Just like its predecessor, Heropanti 2 has a lot of thrilling and exciting action sequences that have ‘inspired’ written all over them. From Hero to Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon to Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets, the trailer will remind you of a lot of films. The popular dialogue “Sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi” also features in the film, which definitely will get whistles in the theatre from Tiger fans.

Sharing the trailer of his film, Tiger posted on Instagram, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on April 29. It’s a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti that released in 2014.