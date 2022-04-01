Heropanti 2 song Jalwanuma: Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria experience the pain of love. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2‘s new song was launched on Thursday. The song, titled ‘Jalwanuma’, is composed by maestro AR Rahman and Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali are the singers.

The song, described as a ‘modern-day twist on a harmonized Sufi melody’, has a lovelorn Tiger Shroff thinking about Tara.

The song is shot on a specially constructed set and dancers can be seen performing with the stars. The makers shared in a statement, “The song boasts of some novel contemporary choreography.”

Sharing the song, Tiger wrote on his Instagram, “There’s no love without pain. Come find solace in the beautiful tunes of #Jalwanuma. Song out now.” Tara described the song as, “#Jalwanuma is here to make you feel the pain of an aching heart..”

Earlier Heropanti 2 makers released the song titled ‘DaFa Kar’.

Heropanti 2 marks Tiger Shroff’s second film with Tara Sutaria after Student of The Year 2. The film is a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti which released in 2014.

Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is all set to release on April 29.