Heropanti 2 song DaFa Kar: This AR Rahman track with Tiger Shroff’s moves is a winner

The makers of Heropanti 2 released the first song from the film. Sung by AR Rahman, ‘DaFa Kar’ features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The video of the song has a reflection of the title track of 2014 release Heropanti, however, it is visually underwhelming.

Tiger Shroff, for the first time, is not seen performing complex steps. Unlike the trailer, in the song, he is calm and composed and not performing stunts, which is something new for his fans to watch. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, appears confused in the video, and it does not look intentional. Written by Mehboob Kotwal and composed by AR Rahman, the song is quite catchy.

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film marks Ahmed’s third collaboration with Tiger. The two have earlier collaborated on Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

“Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable,” Ahmed said in a statement. He added, “He’s the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently. The way he maneuvers complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200% into his work. Besides being such an easy going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that’s another reason it’s always a rewarding experience working with him.”

Heropanti 2, which marks Tiger Shroff’s second film with Tara Sutaria after Student of The Year 2, will hit theatres on April 29.