Heropanti 2 new trailer: Tiger Shroff is back with his flying kicks, but that’s all there is

The makers of Heropanti 2 have released a new trailer of the Tiger Shroff film. Unlike the first trailer which focussed more on Shroff’s well-flexed muscles, his flexibility and his agility, this time the audience gets a sneak peek into the film’s story as well. But, it looks like the makers have given most of the plot away.

The second trailer reveals that Shroff’s character Babloo, who is described as “bhola sa, masoom” by his mother, played by Amrita Singh, is out to fight the evil Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Laila is a cyber crime master who is on a ‘badass mission’. He plans to hack the bank accounts of every Indian citizen and rob them of every single penny.

We get to hear Shroff do some typical dialoguebaazi. He utters dialogues like, “Asli Heropanti logon se jeetne mein nahi, logon ko jeetne mein hai.” and “main kabhi dost ko dhokha aur dushman ko mauka nahi deta.” What era are we in!? Once again, the female lead Tara Sutaria hardly gets to do something meaningful.

However, the trailer is definitely for die-hard Tiger Shroff fans who love to see him killing huge groups of men single-handedly. You won’t miss watching the well-chiseled body of the actor this time as well.

Sharing the second trailer of the film, Shroff wrote on Instagram, “Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne ❤️🔥 #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now 🔥.” As he shared the trailer, his sister Krishna Shroff felt it is time for her brother to fly to Hollywood. She commented, “Time to get your ass to Hollywood, brother. What a trailer!!! 🔥🔥🔥.” Mother Ayesha Shroff added, “What a trailer!!!!! Wowwwwwww wowwwwww!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on April 29. It’s a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti that released in 2014.