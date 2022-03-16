scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Tiger Shroff’s swag, Tara Sutaria’s charm is front-and-centre of Heropanti 2 posters. See here

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui star in the Ahmed Khan film, scheduled to release on April 29.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 16, 2022 8:45:33 pm
heropanti 2 posters

Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 is all set to launch its trailer on Thursday. But new character posters were unveiled on Wednesday as a build-up to the trailer debut. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas , Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon .”

The caption with Tara Sutaria’s look read, “The sensational Inaaya, with wings of an angel wearing the devil’s crown is here ⚡.”

 

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look, the makers wrote, “Witness the ultimate face off Babloo ki Heropanti v/s Laila!”

Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 is a sequel o his 2014 film Heropanti. It served as his Bollywood debut. Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 29.

