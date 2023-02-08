scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Here’s why Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has not released on OTT yet: report

While many films have followed the route of releasing on OTT platforms weeks after theatrical release, Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya have not released yet. While Vikram Vedha released 19 weeks ago in the theatre, Bhediya had released 11 weeks ago, leading to much speculation on social media.

Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya hasn't released on OTT
In the aftermath of the pandemic, the theatrical collections of films releases had been severely affected. This compelled the filmmakers to reduce the gap between the theatrical release and OTT premiere from 8 weeks to 4 weeks. However, after showbiz began to recover, the industry reverted to their old rule. While many films have followed the route, Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya have not released on any OTT platforms. While Vikram Vedha released 19 weeks ago, Bhediya had released 11 weeks ago, leading to much speculation on social media.

However, according to Bollywood Hungama, the films will stream on a new Jio App. “The idea is to premiere not just Vikram Vedha and Bhediya but also several other films. As per the plan, every week, there’ll be a film premiere. While some of these are theatrical releases, a few of them will get a direct OTT release. The list of all these films will be hopefully unveiled at the time of the launch of the app,” a source told the portal.

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte released in September to favourable reviews. However, this did not translate into box office numbers, and the film could only earn around Rs 78.66 crore. Hrithik had earlier addressed the failure of the film at the box office and told Galatta Plus, “Vikram Vedha released, and it didn’t fare well at the box office at all. And the feedback that I got was… Of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do. Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way. If I choose to do those kind of films, I have to treat them different, as in myself — economically, budget-wise, cost-wise.”

The film is directed by the duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, who had helmed the original Vikram Vedha in 2017, starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Bhediya featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and was directed by Amar Kaushik, who had earlier helmed Stree.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:38 IST
