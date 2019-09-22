Here’s why Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal is not fond of horror movies

Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in the horror film, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. However, the actor himself does not like the horror genre.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Kaushal said, “Main bohot darta hoon. I think Bhoot meri pehli horror film hogi jo main dekhunga, kyunki maine khud hi acting ki hai aur mujhe pata hai kya hone wala hai (laughs). (I get scared a lot. I believe Bhoot will be my first horror film that I will watch, because I’ve acted in it myself and I know what is going to happen). So, I will be fine. I always think main bada hogaya hoon abhi, toh main dekh sakta hoon (I think I have grown up and I can watch horror films), but nothing has changed.”

He added, “The last horror film I saw on the big screen, I realised that this genre is a very community viewing experience. It’s not a solo watching experience. So, if you have to enjoy a horror film, you have to come to the theatres and watch it with people, and have that collective feeling of fear. In fact, that is what really pulls people in the theatres. Also, the sound and ambiance makes a huge difference because much of the spookiness comes from the sound. Without good sound, a horror film may not feel like a horror film.”

Bhoot is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Karan Johar is one of the producers through his Dharma Productions. As the name describes, the film will be the first part of a franchise.

Vicky Kaushal was last see in Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier this year. The film was based on the across the border strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces. Apart from Bhoot, Kaushal will also play the titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.