Here’s why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not sharing pictures and videos of Vamika on social media

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday revealed why he and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma have not uploaded a proper photo or video of their baby girl Vamika. He made the statement while responding to a fan question on his Instagram stories.

A fan had asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika. How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please.”

Virat explained the meaning of the name, saying that it is another name for the Hindu goddess Durga.

He then went on to explain the rationale behind not sharing many pictures and videos of the baby on social media. “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became proud parents to Vamika on January 11 this year.

Earlier, Virat had opened up about the “life changing” experience of parenthood. In a video shared on the official Twitter handle of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, he said, “It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period.”