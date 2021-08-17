Kareena Kapoor had doubts about starting a family, but Saif Ali Khan ‘said she could do it all’

Kareena Kapoor is a hands-on mom, a successful actor and now an author as well. Recently, the actor published her book, Pregnancy Bible, where she talks about embracing motherhood with her sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the latest excerpt mentioned in an NDTV report, Kareena has revealed that husband Saif Ali Khan encouraged her to fulfil her dream of having a family.

Kareena writes that she didn’t want to sacrifice her career or motherhood. “The truth is I love being a mom. And I love acting. And I didn’t want to give up on anything, even through my pregnancy. In fact after I got married, I did think hard about my decision to have a family. I thought people would see me differently.”

Kareena also shared how Saif has been the pillar of support and has always got her back. She added, “But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.”

While Kareena credits Saif for being the best husband one could ask for, she says she is also grateful to her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore and mother Babita Kapoor for guiding her with solid and helpful advice.

“My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding,” writes the 40-year-old-star.

“I am also so happy and grateful that I had my mother’s help with Taimur. Yes, she is older now, which means Jeh is a challenge. She may be less hands-on, but she is a pair of reliable eyes for me, and I take much comfort in that,” Kareena added.

Kareena also shared the experience of holding Taimur and Jeh for the first time and feeling a strong sense of connection to them. She writes, “I remember when I first held Taimur to my chest, properly, after the anaesthesia and grogginess had faded. My little boy became real to me that moment. The moment of birth I think for so many of us is too hazy. The reckoning comes later. As I held my little baby, smelling his infant smells, aware of how fragile and precious he was, I told myself I’d do it on my own, on my terms.”

As we have all seen how camera friendly and playful Taimur is, Kareena says, she has set the same rules for Taimur and Jeh. She also said that she wasn’t the ‘most perfect’ mom around, but she realised there was much joy in learning from her mistakes.

“I set my own rules for Taimur, and those will apply for Jeh too. It was simple – to do the best I could and relax. I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice – mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too,” Kareena added.

Kareena has cemented a position for herself in the industry and is considered as one of the top stars in Bollywood. Talking about plunging into work after giving birth to her children, Kareena says that she did so because she didn’t want to her identity to be limited to just motherhood.

She writes, “It’s why I returned to work so quickly. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I knew I wanted to work till the day I popped and as soon as I could after. That being a mom was never going to be my only identity. Returning to work post-baby was heart- wrenching. I am sure that’s the case with most mothers who get back to work. I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn – trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby.

“I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it,” concludes the Veere Di Wedding actor.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.