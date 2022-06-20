scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Here’s how Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Shamshera

Shamshera, a dacoit-based drama, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 8:44:19 pm
alia and ranbirAlia Bhatt loves the Shamshera poster. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

A poster of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera was unveiled on Monday, and his loved ones — wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor — ecstatically shared their reaction to it.

While Alia called the poster hot, Neetu couldn’t agree more with the star as she wrote, “Yessss totally agree with you @aliaabhatt it’s hottt 🔥🔥🔥.” Earlier, Alia had shared the same poster on Instagram and written, “Now that’s a hot morning, I mean good morning.”

In the poster of Shamshera, which was leaked on the internet last week, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a bearded, long-haired, almost wild avatar, a little reminiscent of his look in Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

 

The film will release in cinemas on July 22.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal, Brahmastra and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in the pipeline.

