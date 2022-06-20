Here’s how Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Shamshera

A poster of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera was unveiled on Monday, and his loved ones — wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor — ecstatically shared their reaction to it.

While Alia called the poster hot, Neetu couldn’t agree more with the star as she wrote, “Yessss totally agree with you @aliaabhatt it’s hottt 🔥🔥🔥.” Earlier, Alia had shared the same poster on Instagram and written, “Now that’s a hot morning, I mean good morning.”

In the poster of Shamshera, which was leaked on the internet last week, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a bearded, long-haired, almost wild avatar, a little reminiscent of his look in Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar.

Shamshera, a dacoit-based drama, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.

The film will release in cinemas on July 22.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal, Brahmastra and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in the pipeline.