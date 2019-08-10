Here’s how you can watch Uri, Andhadhun, Mahanati and other National Award winning films online

The 66th National Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday. Films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Andhadhun, Mahanati, Padmavat, Badhaai Ho and KGF among others won big from among the 419 films which competed for the awards this year. Ever since the announcement, congratulations have been pouring in for the winners on social media.

If you have missed on watching any of the award-winning films of the year, here is where you can watch them.

1. Andhadhun: Netflix

Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Andhadhun has won the prestigious National Award for Best Hindi Film. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been awarded with Best Actor award for his impressive performance in the movie. The film also won in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

2. Uri The Surgical Strike: ZEE5

Vicky Kaushal has been honoured with National Award for Best Actor and Aditya Dhar has won Best Director award for the military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film has also been awarded with Best Sound Design and Best Background Score awards.

3. Mahanati: Amazon Prime Video

Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for playing legendary actor Savitri in the bilingual biopic Mahanati. The Nag Ashwin directorial was also adjudged as Best Telugu Film and won Best Costume award.

4. KGF: Amazon Prime Video

The Best Action Direction and Best Special Effects award went to Yash starrer KGF.

5. Badhaai Ho: Hotstar

Ayushmann Khurrana had another reason to rejoice as his film Badhaai Ho was awarded the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment award. Surekha Sikri who played Khurrana’s grandmother in the movie won Best Supporting Actor (Female) for the Amit Sharma directorial.

6. Padmaavat: Amazon Prime Video

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat won three awards. Arijit Singh got Best Male Playback Singer for “Binte Dil”, Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Music Direction and Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar were awarded Best Choreography award for “Ghoomar.”

7. Chalo Jeete Hain: Hotstar

Mangesh Hadawale’s short film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood, titled Chalo Jeete Hain won Best Film on Family Values award.

8. Nathicharami: Netflix

The Kannada film, written by Sandhya Rani and directed by Mansore won Best Kannada Film, Best Female Playback Singer, Best Lyrics and Best Editing award.

9. Padman: Netflix

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman directed by R Balki was awarded in the Best Film on Social Issues category.

10. Hamid: Netflix

The Best Urdu Film award went to Rasika Duggal starrer Hamid. It is the story of an 8-year-old boy, who believes that 786 is God’s number and hence, calls him by dialling this number. He wants to speak with his father, who his mother tells him, has gone to Allah.

11. Awe: Netflix

The Telugu psychological thriller Awe won the Best Special Effects and Best Makeup artist award.

12. Rangasthalam: Amazon Prime Video

The Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track went to Telugu political drama Rangasthalam.

13. Sudani from Nigeria: Netflix

The Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria got the Best Malayalam Film award for telling a sports story by portraying the complexity of emotions between a mother-son relationship.