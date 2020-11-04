Here’s how Milind Soman is celebrating his 55th birthday, see photo

Milind Soman is having a great time at the beach with wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Twitter/milindsoman)

Model-actor Milind Soman is celebrating his 55th birthday by doing what he loves best — running on the beach. The actor on Wednesday posted a nude photo of himself as he ran on the beachside.

Milind wished himself a happy birthday and shared a post which read, “Happy birthday to me. 55 and running!”

Happy birthday to me 😀

.

.

.

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

The stunning picture has been taken by his wife Ankita Konwar.

This is not the first time Milind Soman has been photographed nude. The model had created quite the storm when he had posed in the nude along with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for a Tuff Shoes commercial in the 90s. A case was registered against the two, the photographer and the publisher which went on for 14 years before everyone involved was acquitted.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series Four More Shots Please! as Dr Aamir Warsi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd