scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Hera Pheri is my favourite film, says Kartik Aaryan amid rumours of him joining cult franchise

Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in the film Freddy, said that his favourite movie is Hera Pheri.

kaartik aaryan hera pheri 3Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Freddy. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his career witnessed a jaw-dropping boost. He announced Aashiqui 3. If reports are to be believed, he has also been roped in for Hera Pheri 3.

However, an official confirmation has not been made yet. On Sunday, Kartik attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of the International Festival of India in Goa. He also spoke to the media here.

When asked if he’s a part of Hera Pheri 3, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star did not reveal anything. He simply said, “Hera Pheri is my favourite film.”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says he backed out of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences, apologises to fans: ‘Not happy with how things shaped up’

However, recently veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is a new addition to the cast of Hera Pheri 3. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To which, Paresh tweeted, “Yes it is true.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 08:44:00 pm
Next Story

Collection of personal details and deletion of lakhs of voters – What is the voters’ data theft controversy in Bengaluru?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside photos from Class of 80s reunion 2022 featuring Anupam Kher, Kushboo Sundar, Jackie Shroff,
Inside photos from Class of 80s reunion 2022 featuring Anupam Kher, Kushboo Sundar, Jackie Shroff, and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement