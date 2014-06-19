Surfers pick ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ as top Hindi comedy films of all time in Indian Express online poll

According to an online poll, ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ are the best comedy films in Bollywood.

We had conducted a poll for our online voters of Indian Express to decide the top 10 comedy films in Bollywood from over the years. Our list had fifteen choices and the votes are finally in.

At the time of writing this copy, topping the poll with about 684 votes is Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri’ which had the deadly combo of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead. During its release in the country, the film grossed at a whopping Rs. 17,25,00,000.

Coming in close second is the cult classic Salman and Aamir Khan’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. The film received 669 votes and talks of a sequel are always doing the rounds. During its release in 1994, the film didn’t fare well at the box office. But over the years its funny one-liners, entertaining drama and melodious songs have turned it into an all-time favourite comedy.

View Poll Results here:

Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chennai Express’ came third with 242 votes. The Rohit Shetty flick broke several records in India and abroad on its release and became the fastest film to collected Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Kundan Shah’s multi-starrer ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ with Nasseruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah Bhakti Barve and Satish Kaushik came in fourth with 144 votes. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, a black comedy, is also remembered for its famous Mahabharata scene.

Considered to be one of the finest comedy films of all times ‘Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Gol Maal’ is fifth with 132 votes. The movie had some of the finest performances by Utpal Dutt and Amol Palekar.

In sixth place with 123 votes, is ‘Padosan’ which was the hilarious love story between two neighbours, played by Sunil Dutt and Saira Banu. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar as Sunil Dutt’s singing teacher and friend was the icing on the cake.

Rajkumar Hirani’s coming-of-age-comedy-drama, ‘3 Idiots’ starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan managed to make it to No 7 with mere 117 votes. The film that told the tale of three engineering students broke all opening box office records in India and was the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend.

In eighth place is Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Chupke Chupke’ starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash with 86 votes.

Anees Bazmee’s ‘Welcome’ starring Akshay Kumar, Nata Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat and Paresh Rawal is one of the most loved comedy films and came in 9th with 61 votes.

And finally at No 10 with 57 votes is ‘Angoor’ which revolved around the hilarious tale of two pairs of identical twins played by Sanjeev Kumar, who are separated at birth and reunited later in life.

